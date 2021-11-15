Cardi B isn’t here for the haters. The 29-year-old rapper shared an update on her “hair journey” — and made it clear that she isn’t going to tolerate any trolls.

The “WAP” singer took to Twitter earlier this weekend to show off her hair growth and after followers attacked her progress, she took to Instagram to set the record straight about her texture.

“Why every time I post my natural hair I hear, ‘You’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair?’ That’s not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case,” she captioned a series of images documenting her growth from childhood to present day.

She went on to explain that she’s had “problems with managing my hair” for years and struggled to find solid haircare products, but she eventually nailed down a routine that worked for her.

“Now everybody has better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and TikTok about how to care for our hair better,” she added. “I want women of color with tighter curl patters to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

So, what does she do to keep her hair so healthy? Well, pop on over to Twitter and the rapper revealed that she’s been “consistent” with her hair mask routine and has been drinking alkaline water.

In fact, she even promised to give her followers a glimpse into her hair wash routine and DIY hair mask the next time she washes her or daughter Kulture’s hair.

Cardi previously reported in June 2020 that her at-home mask includes all ingredients you already have at home. The list goes as follows: two avocados, argon oil, mayonnaise, castor oil, olive oil, two eggs, honey and a banana.

To no surprise, the singer’s wild transformation and healthy hair has many of her followers calling for her to release her own beauty brand.

“Waiting on you to release a natural hair care brand,” an Instagram follower wrote, adding a string of money emojis. “I was just coming here to say this is obvi the ground works of a haircare line,” another person added, while someone else offered up a potential brand name: “Cardicare.”