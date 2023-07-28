Catherine Zeta-Jones won bikini season with her latest summer snap.

The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, to share photos from her sun-filled day — and it has Us feeling grateful. Zeta-Jones wowed in a dark-colored one-piece that featured a plunging neckline. She paired the swimsuit with oversized sunglasses and a big floppy straw hat.

“Ciao,” Zeta-Jones captioned the social media post, prompting strong praise from her followers. “Mother is mothering,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while a second follower wrote, “MOMMMY???? SORRYY??” A different fan chimed in with, “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” as a fourth added, “I need your hand in marriage.”

Unfortunately for that fan, Zeta-Jones is already married to Michael Douglas. The couple tied the knot in November 2000 and share daughter Carys, 20, and son Dylan, 22. (Douglas, 78, also shares son Cameron Douglas, 44, with ex-wife Diandra Luker.)

Zeta-Jones opened up about their decades-long marriage to Today in April 2021, sharing at the time, “I can’t believe I’ve been married for 22 years. I can’t believe I have a son in college and my daughter goes to college next year, so we’re kind of empty nesters. … We’re having a lot of fun.”

Two years later, Zeta-Jones, Douglas and Carys had a sweet family moment together at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The trio looked regal on the red carpet in May, walking hand-in-hand as photographers snapped photos.

Zeta-Jones opted for a whimsical red cape dress by Elie Saab as Carys wore a delicate white lace dress featuring a deep V-neck and back cutouts. Douglas, for his part, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo.

That evening, Douglas was honored with the Palme d’Or at the festival’s opening ceremony. During the two-week long event, Douglas screened his documentary, Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son. The film focuses on his struggle to build his own career in the shadow of his father, legendary actor Kirk Douglas.

“Wow. What a hug. Thank you so much,” he said in footage shared via Twitter as Uma Thurman presented him with the accolade.

Zeta-Jones later shared moments from the big night via Instagram, writing, “Cannes! Cannes! What a soirée. To walk the iconic red carpet with my daughter and my husband as he receives his lifetime achievement Palm D’Or was a night I shall never forget, ever.”