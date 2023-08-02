Catherine Zeta-Jones has unlocked a core fashion memory for Us while on vacation in Portofino, Italy.

The 53-year-old actress was spotted in the same dress Jessica Simpson wore to the VH1 Big in ’05 awards in December of that year. Zeta-Jones paired the sparkly purple number, which features a plunging neckline, rouching at the waist and a pleated skirt, with espadrille wedges, a little black clutch and oversized sunglasses. She wore her hair down, allowing her tresses to cascade down her shoulders.

Zeta-Jones was photographed out and about in Europe with her husband, Michael Douglas, who played it cool in a dark blue button-up shirt and white trousers.

In 2005, meanwhile, Simpson, now 43, teamed the gown with open-toe sandal heels, dangling earrings and smoky eye makeup.



At the time, the garb was considered a “revenge dress” as Simpson wore the piece just one month after she and then-husband Nick Lachey announced their split. (The exes tied the knot in October 2002 and finalized their divorce in June 2006. Simpson went on to marry husband Eric Johnson in July 2014. Lachey, 49, for his part, said “I do” to Vanessa Lachey in July 2011.)

Her Italian getaway isn’t the first time this summer that Zeta-Jones blessed Us with a casual slay.

Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a series of steamy swimsuit snaps. Zeta-Jones wowed in a dark-colored one-piece that featured a plunging neckline. She paired the swimsuit with oversized sunglasses and a big floppy straw hat.

“Ciao,” Zeta-Jones captioned the social media post, prompting strong praise from her followers. “Mother is mothering,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while a second follower wrote, “MOMMMY???? SORRYY??” A different fan chimed in with, “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” as a fourth added, “I need your hand in marriage.”

Zeta-Jones also turned heads at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in May. For the event’s opening ceremony, which honored Douglas’ career, Zeta-Jones opted for a whimsical red dress by Elie Saab. The low-cut number was equipped with a sheer construction and an attached cape. Douglas, 78, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. The couple was joined by their daughter, Carys, who donned a delicate white lace dress.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas — who wed in November 2000 — also share 22-year-old son Dylan. (Douglas is also the father of son Cameron Douglas, 44, with ex-wife Diandra Luker.)