While we’re social distancing and in quarantine, we’ve also been missing out on our blowout and styling appointments.

To help Us have some sort of normalcy while we are stuck at home, Ashley Streicher, celebrity hairstylist to Mandy Moore, Emily Blunt, Mila Kunis, Rachel Brosnahan, Kiernan Shipka and more shared her tips for getting healthy hair, mastering a blowout for a Zoom conference or FaceTime date and trimming your bangs and layers at home.



The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

Streicher’s top recommendations? “Use a hair mask, heat-free style when you can and let your hair grow out, so when you do get to go back to the salon for your next haircut, your hair stylist will have something to work with and possibly be able to have a new style,” she tells Stylish.



What to avoid right now: “Over washing your hair can make it very dry and at the same time, make your scalp create more sebum, which makes your roots greasy,” she shares.

“During this time I would encourage people to wash your hair a little less. I would recommend washing it 2-3 times a week depending on your hair type and using a mask like Garnier’s Hydrating Treat Mask with Aloe Extracts once a week to get your hair super healthy,” the hairstylist continues.

Even if you’re packing in the at-home workouts, there’s no need to wash your hair every time you get your sweat on. “Sweat is not greasy or dirty, especially if you are a healthy person with good eating habits,” she dishes.

The Exact Makeup and Hair Products Celebs Wore on the 2020 Academy Awards Red Carpet

In fact, Streicher says that sweat can actually be used as a great natural salt spray. “Sweat can give you great volume and texture. … After sweating, let your hair down and don’t touch it, let it dry completely and then use a clean dry shampoo,” she says. “Do not blow dry it after a workout though, as that can create frizz,” she warns.

If you are craving that fresh blowout feeling you’d get after visiting the hair guru at Striiike, a beauty studio in Beverly Hills run by Ashley and her two sisters Jenn and Kristie Streicher where hair, makeup and brows are crafted, here are the steps you need to follow:

“Spray a bit of Garnier’s Fructis Invisible Dry Shampoo into the roots of your hair and give yourself a little head massage, getting all of your roots moving to help absorb any oil. Next, section out the front of your hair, mostly the hairline, and take a small round brush and smooth it out while also getting some volume. This gives the illusion that you have a fresh blowout,” she reveals.

If that’s not enough of a pick-me-up for you and your bangs or layers are in desperate need of a trim, Streicher says sticking with very small and very sharp scissors is key. “The small scissors help so that you can only take a little bit at a time, which keeps you from lopping off big chunks of hair on accident. … I also recommend cutting them dry and as you wear them, so that way you will know exactly how they will lay,” the hair guru adds.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

And if you’re looking an easy DIY style, Streicher says hydrating products, hair accessories and braids can make all the difference. “Try air drying out of the shower with a little Whole Blends 10 in 1 Miracle Nectar or use Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Detangler and Air Dry for a nice beachy look,” she spills.

“I also love bright and colorful Chunks clips for a cool, bright pop of color and instead of over styling, try some braiding tutorials and learn some heat-free techniques,” Streicher suggests.