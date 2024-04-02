Cher has given Us good reason to not discard our old clothes.

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, Cher, 77, rocked a jewel-covered black Dolce & Gabbana top with black cargo pants by Chrome Hearts that featured an array of pockets and chains. Turns out, the trousers were something Cher has had in her closet for a very long time.

“There are people who say, ‘Doesn’t that bitch have more than one pair of pants?’” Cher said while accepting the Icon Award. “I’ve had these pants for 40 years. I thought we should come here and accept this award together.” (In recent years, Cher has leaned into the grunge aesthetic, wearing mostly dark-colored ensembles that feature metallic embellishments, leather detailing and edgy silhouettes.)

Elsewhere in her acceptance speech, Cher expressed gratitude for the major honor.

“I feel really blessed and lucky to accept this award and I feel lucky to have people that have stayed with me for all these years,” she told the audience. “Most of you weren’t born, but a lot of people have. So, when I was young, there was nothing about me that yelled ‘Cher,’ you know, so it was about having a dream.”

She added, “I never gave up my dream and standing on this stage. I love standing on this stage and this is my dream.”

Meryl Streep presented Cher with the trophy, praising her friend’s “giant heart.” Jennifer Hudson then belted out a rendition of Cher’s hit “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Cher joined Hudson, 42, mid-performance before officially accepting the award.

Cher attended the Monday ceremony with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. The pair began dating in 2022. (Edwards, 37, previously dated Amber Rose, and the exes share a son named Slash, 4.)