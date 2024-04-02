Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Cher Accepts Icon Award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Pants She’s Had for ‘40 Years’ 

By
Cher’s iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit
Cher. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cher has given Us good reason to not discard our old clothes. 

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, Cher, 77, rocked a jewel-covered black Dolce & Gabbana top with black cargo pants by Chrome Hearts that featured an array of pockets and chains. Turns out, the trousers were something Cher has had in her closet for a very long time.

“There are people who say, ‘Doesn’t that bitch have more than one pair of pants?’” Cher said while accepting the Icon Award. “I’ve had these pants for 40 years. I thought we should come here and accept this award together.” (In recent years, Cher has leaned into the grunge aesthetic, wearing mostly dark-colored ensembles that feature metallic embellishments, leather detailing and edgy silhouettes.) 

Elsewhere in her acceptance speech, Cher expressed gratitude for the major honor.  

Cher’s iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“I feel really blessed and lucky to accept this award and I feel lucky to have people that have stayed with me for all these years,” she told the audience. “Most of you weren’t born, but a lot of people have. So, when I was young, there was nothing about me that yelled ‘Cher,’ you know, so it was about having a dream.” 

Only $21! Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds Today

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — You Can Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards 937 Ludacris Jennifer Hudson Lance Bass

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

She added, “I never gave up my dream and standing on this stage. I love standing on this stage and this is my dream.” 

Cher’s iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Meryl Streep presented Cher with the trophy, praising her friend’s “giant heart.” Jennifer Hudson then belted out a rendition of Cher’s hit “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Cher joined Hudson, 42, mid-performance before officially accepting the award.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

Cher attended the Monday ceremony with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. The pair began dating in 2022. (Edwards, 37, previously dated Amber Rose, and the exes share a son named Slash, 4.)

In this article

1250800284cher_290x206

Cher

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!