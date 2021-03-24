Somehow, someway, Captain America just got even hotter. Chris Evans drove Twitter wild by giving a rare glimpse of his array of chest tattoos during a new interview.

The Knives Out star, 39, sat down for a Zoom conversation with his brother, Scott Evans, and ACE Universe’s Angélique Roché on Tuesday, March 23, and reminded the world that even though it’s not always visible, he has plenty of ink.

During the interview, which covered everything from the actors’ childhood memories to their careers to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris rocked a short-sleeve, patterned shirt. He left it unbuttoned, revealing a white tank top underneath as the tattoos on his chest peeked out.

“Um @chrisevans is this even allowed,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a close-up clip of the Marvel star tucking in his tank top, making it appear even tighter than it already was. “Guys i did not even blink fr [for real] i just kept staring at his chest for 30 mins straight.”

A second fan wrote that “heaven looks like” Chris “in a floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain,” while a third user tweeted, “I just found out chris evans has chest tattoos ….yall probably won’t be hearing from me for a while.”

chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ — siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021

I just found out chris evans has chest tattoos ….yall probably won’t be hearing from me for a while — juno revised! (@PEOPLEAT3R) March 24, 2021

The Defending Jacob star has several tattoos on his arms and legs. On his chest, he has an eagle and a quote by spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle that reads, “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.” He also has a tribute to his late friend Matt Bardsley, who died in a car accident in 2003, on his ribs with his dog Dodger’s name below it.

Social media users are no strangers to thirsting over Chris, who last showed off his chiseled body in an October 2020 Instagram Story video of himself going for one “last swim before the pool hibernates.” The end-of-summer post came one month after he accidentally posted a since-deleted photo of his penis.

After leaking his own nude picture in September 2020, the Boston native tweeted, “Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” alongside facepalm and shrug emojis.

Chris further addressed the social media snafu on the Tamron Hall Show later that month, joking that he had “an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments.”