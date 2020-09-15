A rebel with a cause! Chris Evans broke his silence two days after accidentally sharing a photo of his penis on his Instagram Story.

“Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” the Captain America star, 39, tweeted on Monday, September 14.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Evans’ mother in Knives Out, replied to his tweet, “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!”

Hilarie Burton also weighed in, tweeting, “This is a power move,” while Billy Eichner wrote, “Some hot pics here:” with a link to the Vote Save America website.

Evans’ name trended on Twitter for hours on Saturday, September 12, after his NSFW mishap. In his since-deleted Instagram Story, he and a few friends played the game Heads Up! before the video cut to the actor’s camera roll, which included a black-and-white close-up picture of his manhood as well as a meme with his face alongside the words “Guard That P–sy.”

The next day, the Marvel star’s younger brother, Scott Evans, tweeted, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” Chris’ Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, tweeted, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that Chris tends to “be more private with his love life” and had been “dating different women.” Six months later, he was linked to actress Lily James, who previously dated her Pride and Prejudice and Zombies costar Matt Smith.

The Boston native, for his part, previously had relationships with Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. In a 2017 interview, he opened up about his history of romancing actresses.

“There’s a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who’s not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around,” he told Esquire at the time. “Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won’t see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test.”