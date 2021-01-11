Chris Hemsworth Named Hugo Boss’ 1st Global Brand Ambassador for Boss

New year, new gig! Chris Hemsworth is Hugo Boss’ first-ever global brand ambassador for the Boss fashion brand and we can hardly wait to see what this exciting partnership brings.

On Monday, January 11, the brand announced that the 37-year-old hunk would be the first Hollywood star to be appointed as the international face of the brand Boss.

“I’ve been a huge BOSS fan for a long time, so I’m really happy to now represent the brand’s collections as global ambassador,” the Thor star said in a statement from the brand. “Our partnership over the past few years has been absolutely brilliant. I’m very excited to be working more closely with the BOSS team.”

The Australian native has been working with the brand since 2017, collaborating on campaigns with Hugo Boss and the Boss Bottled scent. Now the partnership is expanding to create more casual Boss with Hemsworth’s well-balanced lifestyle and passion for surfing as inspiration for the upcoming campaigns.

“We are proud that, in Chris, we have been able to secure a world-class star who is a perfect fit for our BOSS brand,” Hugo Boss AG’ managing board spokesman, Yves Müller, said in a statement. “He embodies a contemporary take of success and masculinity. Chris perfectly exemplifies the modern man of today: self-confident, authentic and approachable. His global fame will further augment the BOSS brand’s desirability going forward.”

The first campaign to feature the Avengers star will be for spring 2021. At the same time, Hemsworth and Boss will launch a joint capsule collection focusing on sustainability. After all, the actor is an active environmentalist.

Besides Hemsworth, other studs who have been linked to the brand include Gerard Butler, Jared Leto and Liam Payne.

In fact, in November 2019, Payne posed alongside Stella Maxwell in a steamy, stripped-down photoshoot for the former One Direction member’s first-ever bodywear capsule collection for Hugo.

Shot in black and white by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, the duo are pictured lounging around in a Berlin apartment wearing nothing more than white underwear. “I feel lucky that as the face of Hugo I get to front iconic campaigns such as this,” Payne said in a press release from the brand. “It’s been an amazing experience to work with such an incredibly talented group of people.”

