If you were thinking of getting a cropped ‘do lately (a la Emilia Clarke perhaps?), but were feeling hesitant because of limited styling options, consider your all your worries soothed, thanks to Claire Foy. The “Crown” star stepped out for the premiere of First Man on Thursday, October 4, wearing her slightly-grown out pixie cut adorned with some fancy clips.

Foy’s look was the perfect statement for a leading lady: the actress wore a saffron yellow Oscar de la Renta gown with criss-cross Grecian bodice and paired it with a punchy coral red lip. Then Foy, who has a slightly-grown-out pixie, went the way of the old-school screen siren and opted to wear her hair with sleek polish and tons of sheen, courtesy of celebrity stylist Ben Skervin. But the tress pro didn’t stop with an elegant and simple hairdo for his client (think modern Audrey Hepburn) — Skervin also added three starburst Fred Leighton diamond pins to her hair.

Not only were the accessories a perfect thematic touch to the outfit given that First Man takes place in space, they also offered a subdued, yet still glamorous effect. The diamonds asymmetrically adorned Foy’s head (two on one side, one on the other) quite delicately, but still added bling factor that was so fabulous that the actress could do without earrings.

Basically, it’s the perfect inspiration to chop off your hair and skip diamond ear adornments in favor of some elevated bobby pins.

Even better: this look can be taken to the next level as Dorit Kemsley demonstrated with her textured bob and oodles of crystal pins, courtesy of celebrity stylist Justine Marjan.

So, the next time that you want to feel fabulous, add some hair accessories — they’re the ticket to instant fabulousness.

