Fearless fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names took major style risks at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The red carpet at the Sunday, January 15, soirée was filled with bold looks, including chic cutouts, see-through silhouettes and suave structures. While the fashionable eye candy was endless at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, a handful of stars stood out among the rest.

After making a list and checking it twice, Us Weekly’s Stylish named Danielle Deadwyler, Anya Taylor-Joy, Britt Lower, Elle Fanning and Janelle Monae as this year’s best dressed celebrities.

To see all of these looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite garbs of the night!

5) Janelle Monáe

The Hidden Figures star, 37, who was honored with the SeeHer Award during the ceremony, turned heads in a black “naked” dress made custom by Vera Wang. The sultry number featured sheer ruched fabric throughout and open slits at the waist. The garb was finished with a turtleneck construction and a cascading train. Underneath, Monáe opted to go braless and donned a racy black thong, making the ensemble all the more provocative. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress paired the look with jewelry from Messika and wore her hair in a braided updo that was completed with black strings woven in the plaits. Monàe also rocked a flirty black and white manicure.

4) Elle Fanning

The Maleficent actress, 24, delivered drama in Alexander McQueen. Her getup included an off-white strapless gown that was equipped with deconstructed netted fabric. The material was pieced together in contrasting directions, creating a layered illusion. The cloth of the frock was completed with delicate embroidery that added depth and elegance. Fanning styled the dress with metallic gold pumps and jewelry from Irene Neuwirth.

3) Britt Lower

The Severance star, 37, looked like a fashionable superhero in an ivory suit by Harithand. The crisp regalia featured sleek tailored trousers and a waist-cinching blazer that included an attached cape. The cloak descended down her back and stopped at her feet. Lower teamed the two-piece set with pearl-drop earrings from Delfina Delettrez and jeweled makeup. For her hair, the Illinois native wore her red tresses in a curly chignon.

2) Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu actress, 26, channeled her inner ballerina in Christian Dior Haute Couture. The dainty sand-colored garment featured a tea-length silhouette and was brought to life using airy pellucid fabric. The frock was finished with a fitted bodice and a billowing skirt that looked like a modernized tutu. The design was also stocked with tiny crystals throughout. Taylor-Joy paired the outfit with a diamond pendant from Tiffany & Co. that consisted of over 20 carats.

1) Danielle Deadwyler

The Till star, 40, was a metallic dream in custom Louis Vuitton. She looked like a walking piece of armor as her dress was covered in tightly packed sequins. For straps, the fashion house twisted thick studded material, creating a rope-like design that draped Deadwyler’s shoulders. The Reckoning actress kept the glitzy theme going with Stuart Weitzman sandal heels and Bulgari jewelry.