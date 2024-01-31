Demi Moore is teaching Us that sometimes, less color is more.

The 61-year-old actress made her way into the Good Morning America studio on Wednesday, January 31, in a camel blazer, black button-down shirt and a black mid-length leather wrap skirt. Moore accessorized the look with a long pendant necklace, dangling earrings, a black top handle purse and white heeled knee-high boots.

The cutest accessory of all was Moore’s tiny chihuahua, Pilaf, whom she held in her right hand as she walked past photographers.

Moore wore her long dark hair straightened and parted down the middle. She sported smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner and a soft pink blush on her cheeks.

Related: The 'Capote vs. The Swans' Cast Dazzle in Black and White at NYC Premiere The A-list cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans were the epitome of glamour at the limited series’ red carpet premiere in New York City. The show’s leads, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts and Molly Ringwald, were a fashionably united front in dazzling black-and-white ensembles that paid homage to their […]

The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress has been repping neutral-toned wintry outfits — and her canine companion, Pilaf — all month long.

Just two days prior, on Monday, January 29, Moore stepped out in New York City in a pair of slouchy straight leg blue jeans, black heeled boots and a long black wool coat. She clutched her miniature pup Pilaf in one hand and a black patent leather purse in the other, and shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Moore hasn’t limited herself to just streetwear this month. She also attended the January 23 premiere of her new TV show, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, in a black and white beaded dress by Balmain. The dramatic floor-length gown featured white stripes that swirled from top to bottom. Black and white sequin feathers fanned out from the top right-hand side of the dress.

Related: Look Back at Demi Moore’s Incredible Fashion Evolution Since Demi Moore stepped into the spotlight in 1990 with her film Ghost, the 59-year-old star has strutted in stilettos down more red carpets than we can count. While her more recent appearances have been marked by skin-baring ensembles and sleek, monochromatic looks, she’s had quite the fashion evolution during her three decade-long career. On […]

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans tells the true story of the feud that existed between author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and his socialite friends, who he called the Swans. Moore plays one of the “swans,” Ann Woodward. Other members of the cast include Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny and Molly Ringwald. It will debut at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, January 31, on FX.