Desiree Hartsock Rewears Her 'Men Tell All' Dress From Nearly a Decade Ago

OMG! Former reality star Desiree Hartsock just revealed that she still wears dresses from season 9 of The Bachelorette, which aired eight years ago.

On Wednesday, October 20, the Colorado native took to her Instagram Story to share photos from her trip to Las Vegas. In one of the pics, she posed with her husband Chris Siegfried wearing an itty-bitty embellished mini dress, which she teamed with Steve Madden Isa Wedge Sandals, which retail for $100.

As a text overlay on the photo, Hartsock proposed the following question for followers: “Can you guess where I last wore this dress!?”

In the next slide of her Instagram story, she revealed that she last wore the gold dress to The Men Tell All in 2013. The mom of two has yet to reveal the fashion designer behind the sparkly number, but it’s timelessly sexy and elegant.

Harstock’s quest to find love was a complicated one. She made her Bachelor Nation debut on the 17th season of The Bachelor in 2013, starring Sean Lowe. She was eliminated in week eight, but her journey with the ABC franchise didn’t end there — she was quickly named The Bachelorette for season 9.

That’s not to say her season was a walk in the park, though. She was shocked and hurt when contestant Brooks Forester quit the show after making the final three. Nevertheless, she carried on. “I’m not broken,” she told then-host Chris Harrison. “My heart might be, but my spirit hasn’t been broken … I want to find someone to share my life with. I do, I really do.”

And that she did! The wedding dress designer accepted a proposal from now-husband Siegfried during the season finale. He proposed with a 4-carat engagement ring featuring a cushion-cut diamond.

“I feel like I was blindsided by my feelings for Brooks, that I couldn’t see that the one thing I always needed was right in front of me,” Hartsock told Siegfried during the final rose ceremony. “You have been by my side from the very beginning … I thank you every day for never giving up. And you mean the absolute world to me. I love you. I love you so much.”

The couple tied the knot in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California. Today, they have two boys: Asher, 5, and Zander, 2.