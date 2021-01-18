Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' 2-Year-Old Daughter Gives Him a Manicure

Too adorable! Norman Reedus enjoyed some father-daughter bonding with a little nail polish and a lot of cuteness.

On Saturday, January 16, the 52-year-old actor shared a picture of his and Diane Kruger’s 2-year-old daughter giving him a manicure. “Goodmorning ☕️,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. In the snap, the little girl applies a blush-colored Essie polish to the Walking Dead star’s pinky nail. Now that’s what we call a weekend treat!

Here at Stylish, we can’t help but gush over beauty moments between celebrity parents and their little ones. Back in April 2020, Jimmy Kimmel let his daughter Jane do his makeup for Jimmy Kimmel Live in honor of Bring Your Kid to Work Day. Wearing a princess dress and crown, the 5-year-old worked away on her dad, giving him bright red lips and lined eyes. He joked, “Who knew my color palette was Jolly Rancher.”

Reedus and his daughter have always had quite a special relationship according to Kruger, 44. In April 2019, the Inglorious Bastards actress spoke about it during the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner. “He just looks at her with unconditional love,” she told Us at the time. “I wish he looked at me like that! He’s just very great with her.”

Though Reedus and Kruger have kept their daughter out of the public eye since her birth in November 2018, there are a handful of sweet moments they’ve shared with the world. For instance, last January, Kruger posted a video of the little girl walking. “How is she pounding the pavement already!!” she captioned the Instagram video. “Baby girl don’t grown up so fast.” And in November 2020, Reedus shared a video of himself helping her get through her ABC’s.

In October 2019, the Ride With Norman Reedus star told Us that her first words were “Papa and Dada” adding “mamamamama” to her vocabulary only recently. He clarified, “it’s probably just easier to say,” however, he continued, “I’m going to take it that it’s all about me.”

Reedus also shares a 21-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen. Kruger told Us that Mingus is a “great” big brother. “19 years is a big gap,” she said. “So he’s stepping up to be this protective big brother.’

