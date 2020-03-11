The Dixie Chicks Talk Beauty Regrets and Current Obsessions

The Dixie Chicks are back and ready to run, and we are here for it.

In a recent interview with Allure, the country trio talked beauty, spilling all kinds of beauty mishaps and obsessions.

When asked about her biggest beauty regret, lead singer, Natalie Maines, kept it general and specific: “The 1990s.”

It may be broad, but you can’t say she didn’t hit the nail on the head! After all, the ‘90s were a decade that brought Us super skinny brows and unflattering brown lipstick — two trends many A-listers like Olivia Wilde, Reese Witherspoon and Leslie Mann have also expressed concern over.

When it comes to Maines’ current beauty obsession, it’s all about the hydrated skin, which she achieves with the rich body lotion Embryolisse Lait-Crème Fluide.

Martie Maguire also seems to take her body care seriously. She told the magazine that she recently finished “a huge tub of Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil.”

For Emily Strayer, though, it’s all about keeping her long locks healthy and happy. She told the publication that she’s currently loving a Japanese scalp brush called S Heart S. “I’ve never used a brush that works so well on my hair, wet or dry.” And when it comes to her most-used shower items, she can’t get enough of Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo and Conditioner.

For her styling needs, she turns to Bumble and Bumble Styling cream, though at this point, she needs to replace hers. “It comes in a little tube,” she said. “And I’ve got a lot of hair.”

But our favorite revelation was the three women’s favorite parts of their faces. “I was born with great eyelashes,” Maguire said. “They just do what I want them to do.” For Strayer, it’s her cheekbones and for Maines, she likes her nose. “It doesn’t take over my face.”

