We’ve long been of the mentality that, when it comes to fashion, black is anything but boring, and Dove Cameron proved just that at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 24. The actress stunned in a gorgeous black tulle Adeam gown at the glam gathering, and her stylist, Christian Classen, is giving Us his red carpet-worthy tips for adding a bit of pizzazz to an all-black-everything ensemble.

“Black on a red carpet for me is a staple, but it can easily go wrong if it’s not styled correctly,” he tells Us. “I love the mood and timeless simplicity the color it possesses. But because of its darkness, it needs precise alterations and decisive jewelry to highlight design elements.”

Oscars 2019 Vanity Fair Afterparty Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

In the case of Cameron’s Adeam dress, the stylist (who also works with Selena Gomez, Madeline Brewer and more) sought to accentuate the frilly gown’s plunging neckline, sculptural shoulder and nipped waist, which included a braided rope belt.

“We highlighted these [design elements] with beautiful Bulgari diamonds and emeralds, which is a special way to bring out black details on a dress that might disappear,” he explains.

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Jewelry: Best Celebrity Bling

The blonde beauty’s bling included a pair of white gold, diamond and emerald Bulgari Serpenti earrings. She also rocked an arm party that included diamond bracelets and cuffs from the brand’s Serpenti and Parentesi collections. And while we’re not all #blessed with access to designer duds and jewels like Cameron, Classen’s styling tips hold up no matter your budget.

“My best advice when choosing a black dress is going with a minimalist style that allows you to pare back your accessories and show your natural beauty,” he says. “Or find a piece with subtle romantic design elements such as lace, tulle or pleating that give your piece something special.”

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

When it comes to footwear to pair with your LBD, he says it’s important to remember the diminutive effect of the color and select your shoes accordingly.

“We went with a 160mm Christian Louboutin for Dove to elongate the structure of the Adeam gown and emphasize the length of the pleats, which really are the design focal point,” he says. “When you work with black, it naturally will have a shrinking effect so using a higher shoe is always helpful.”

So if you’ve been looking for an excuse to break out your sky-high heels, consider this your excuse to slip on a LBD this weekend and hit the town.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!