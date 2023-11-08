Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Dua Lipa Braves a Rainy Day in a Cloud-Like Coat — Get the Look

By
Dua Lipa in London on November 8, 2023.
Dua Lipa in London on November 8, 2023.Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dua Lipa is working fashion magic as she preps for the release of her new single, “Houdini.”

The Grammy winner was spotted in London on Wednesday, November 8, leaving a radio studio. Dressed warm for the rainy weather, she donned a fluffy white coat with a cloud-like look. She also wore a simple black top, light-wash blue jeans and heeled boots in an oxblood shade to match her bag — and her hair!

Need a coat like hers for your own closet? We’re here to help!

See it!

Get the Simplee Apparel Fluffy Faux-Fur Warm Coat for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

Fuzzy, fluffy coats are emerging as a top trend this season. We’ve seen them on Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski and now Lipa. This Simplee Apparel coat is excellent for channeling the “Levitating” singer’s look. It has over 1,200 reviews — and a nice price!

You can wear this soft, shaggy coat casually like Lipa, mixing it with denim or even leggings, or you can dress it up. Imagine wearing it to a formal winter event over a ballgown! It comes in five other shades too, but if you love the snowy white vibes, we have other options for you to check out below as well!

See it!

Shop more fluffy white coats we love:

Danedvi Cropped Faux-Fur Coat

Danedvi Women's Fashion Cropped Faux Fur Jacket Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Casual Fluffy Parka Shaggy Short Coat
Danedvi
$45.00
See it!

Toponsky Faux-Fur Coat

TOPONSKY Cruella Faux Fur Vests Snow Coats Winter Furry Clothes Women Fleece White S
TOPONSKY
$50.00
See it!

BerryGo Fuzzy Coat

BerryGo Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Fuzzy Faux Fur Coat White S
BerryGo
$59.00
See it!

Not your style? Explore more fur and faux-fur outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Lulus

