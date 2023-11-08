Dua Lipa Braves a Rainy Day in a Cloud-Like Coat — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Dua Lipa is working fashion magic as she preps for the release of her new single, “Houdini.”
The Grammy winner was spotted in London on Wednesday, November 8, leaving a radio studio. Dressed warm for the rainy weather, she donned a fluffy white coat with a cloud-like look. She also wore a simple black top, light-wash blue jeans and heeled boots in an oxblood shade to match her bag — and her hair!
Need a coat like hers for your own closet? We’re here to help!
Get the Simplee Apparel Fluffy Faux-Fur Warm Coat for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2023, but are subject to change.
Fuzzy, fluffy coats are emerging as a top trend this season. We’ve seen them on Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski and now Lipa. This Simplee Apparel coat is excellent for channeling the “Levitating” singer’s look. It has over 1,200 reviews — and a nice price!
You can wear this soft, shaggy coat casually like Lipa, mixing it with denim or even leggings, or you can dress it up. Imagine wearing it to a formal winter event over a ballgown! It comes in five other shades too, but if you love the snowy white vibes, we have other options for you to check out below as well!
Shop more fluffy white coats we love:
- Jeweky Faux-Fur Coat — $43!
- Allegra K Faux-Fur Coat — $59!
- Caracilia Faux-Fur Shawl Coat — $57!
- Allegra K Cropped Faux-Fur Jacket — $61!
Danedvi Cropped Faux-Fur Coat
Toponsky Faux-Fur Coat
BerryGo Fuzzy Coat
Not your style? Explore more fur and faux-fur outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
