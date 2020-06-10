Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson cut his hair short for the first time in 17 years, undergoing a total transformation — and his friends and family cannot get enough!

In the three and a half minute IGTV video, which he seemingly named, “Hair Cut Transformations & Reactions,” the father of five documented the process of getting his below-the-shoulder locks buzzed off at the salon.

“I feel myself getting weaker,” the Louisiana resident joked as his long hair fell to the floor. “I feel like I should be cast on Vikings.”

In the accompanying caption, the 48-year-old reality star wrote, “Everyone else is going back to the barber, I figured I should try it too. #17years.” And why not?

He’s definitely got a point. It seems like everyone is antsy to get back to the salon following the stay at home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some stars have even been criticized for maybe going back too soon. For instance, back in May, Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton shared a series of Instagram Story posts showcasing her trip from California to Arizona to get her hair done. Though she received a lot of backlash over it, she defended her actions.

But now that many states are slowly opening back up, Robertson didn’t have to take such extreme measures. He just got to try out a totally new look for fun!

After his hair appointment, Robertson paid surprise visits to his family members. Unsurprisingly, they all reacted in shock. “Is that a wig?” his daughter Sadie’s husband asked the duck hunter.

Robertson’s wife Korie Robertson took to the gram on Wednesday as well to share a selfie with her freshly groomed husband. “SURPRISE!!” she wrote in the caption. “@realwilliebosshog shocked us all with a major after-quarantine haircut, ha!”

She continued, “We haven’t seen his neck in 15 years 😂 I love this man! He’s cute and he always keeps life interesting😍 .”

