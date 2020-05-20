Amanda Stanton Defends Driving to Another State to Get Her Hair Done

Uh oh! Amanda Stanton is in some serious trouble from fans after driving across state lines to get her hair done during the coronavirus pandemic. But the Bachelor alum stands by her actions.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the 30-year-old documented her trip from California, where she lives, to Arizona, which has allowed salons to reopen, for a hair appointment.

“Drove very very far to get my hair done & may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I’m scared to use public restrooms,” she wrote in her now-expired Story. “But it was worth it,” adding that she felt “like a new person.”

After coming under fire from fans for not following California’s state mandate to shelter in place, she took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 18, to defend her actions.

She started by explaining that she’s been very strict and staying home since March 13, not even taking trips to the grocery store. The Bachelor Nation star also said she’s taken extra precautions and even tested negative for COVID-19.

“I hadn’t had my hair done since January and my hairstylist who I’ve been doing to for years JUST opened her salon. I thought I’d rather when she JUST opened than later when more people had been there.”

Stanton continued to explain that after heading home, she and her daughters were going into quarantine again before seeing anyone else.

“Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple of weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do. To each their own,” she wrote. “I’m confident that I’ve been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!”

While some wondered why she even felt the need to publicly post about the trip, she said she didn’t regret any of it.

“I choose to be honest with you guys when I could choose not to be,” Stanton wrote. “I’ve seen so many people traveling by plane, hanging out in groups etc and doing much worse and not receiving ANY hate. I feel really good about doing my part during this pandemic. That’s all!”

