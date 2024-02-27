Elizabeth Banks unveiled bangs and we almost missed it.

Banks, 50, showed off the major hair transformation at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 25. She teamed the shaggy but chic fringe with an updo, drawing even more attention to the makeover. She complemented the face-framing pieces with soft glam that included wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

The actress confirmed the ‘do was indeed new via Instagram on Monday, February 26, when she shared photos of her red carpet look.

“Bangs. Fringe. What have you …. Thanks @filmindepdent for inviting @bottomsmovie to the #SpiritAwards,” she captioned the social media post. (Banks produced Bottoms, which stars Ayo Edebiri, and follows unpopular best friends that start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity.)

On Sunday, Banks teamed her bangs with a structural mini dress by Jacquemus. First seen on the spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear runway, the frock features drape-like fabric in contrasting directions as well as dramatic shoulders. She accessorized with a crimson clutch and rocked shiny ruby pointed-toe heels. She topped the look off with red sunglasses by Khaite and tiny gold hoop earrings.

Banks isn’t the only celebrity to prove that bangs are the hairstyle of 2024. Anne Hathaway revived her fringe at the Spirit Awards on Sunday, and Zendaya shocked Us with micro bangs at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week in January. Katy Perry also pulled off the controversial cut for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month.

If the back-to-back bang sightings have inspired your next trip to the salon, make that appointment ASAP.

Celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas — who has worked his magic on Hilary Swank, Karlie Koss, Emma Thompson — previously told Us Weekly. “[Bangs] should be seasonal. To me, they are better for winter than they are for spring and summer. Bangs are ideal with winter clothes like coats and scarves.”