What else are big sisters for?! Turns out Elizabeth Olsen is just like Us and has always looked up to her big sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, especially when it comes to fashion.

On Monday, January 11, the 31-year-old actress virtually stopped by SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to promote her latest Disney + show, WandaVision. During the interview Cagle’s co-host Julia Cunningham asked the star what it was like growing up as the younger sister of such ’90s trendsetters.

“For me at least, I always looked up to my older sister and whatever she was listening to I had to listen to, whatever she was doing I had to do etc,” Cunningham explained before asking at what age Elizabeth was “swept up into” her sisters’ boho chic style?

“Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today,” Elizabeth responded. “I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses. And that is something that I never grew out of.”

As the Olsen twins were making headlines for their fashion choices, their younger sister was doing what the rest of Us were doing: digging through bargain bins at thrift stores to find perfectly worn items that could be layered for an authentic laid-back appeal.

“I myself was just going through every secondhand store and wearing all of the things,” she said. “Except mine became more like Annie Hall-y, but it was all just like a lot of clothes that I didn’t even wash them after I got them. I just wore them.”

Now looking back, she can’t believe she didn’t even put them through the wash. “I’m just mortified,” she says. “Where were those clothes? Like most of them are thrown into trash bags and thrown into bins and I would just not wash them.” But hey! She had the support of her mom. “My mom would be proud of me,” she jokes. “She’d be like ‘wow! You’re so good at [thrift shopping]!’”

As much as Elizabeth may have been influenced by her sisters’ style, her love of acting she claimed is totally separate from their career.

“My sisters didn’t love being on like live theater. They didn’t love live audiences. They were pretty shy and it made them nervous,” she explained. “I was the one that made everyone come to see me perform a musical that we made within two weeks and they had to see three of them every summer. They had to go to every dance performance and so it was always unique to me that I loved theater and dancing and singing. And so it never felt like a following for me because it always felt like it was my path.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)