Elle Macpherson is back on the catwalk after over a decade.

The 59-year-old Australian super model graced the Triumphant x PayPal runway at the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday, March 4, in three very different looks.

First up, Macpherson wore a pale yellow belted trench coat and matching yellow trousers by Bianca Spender. She accessorized the monochromatic outfit with an oversized gold clutch and white flats.

Her second outfit featured a Victoria & Woods brown jumper, dark rose-colored silk trousers and a long brown wool coat which she wore draped over her shoulders. The former Sports Illustrated model paired the wintry outfit with a patent leather brown purse and white slides.

Lastly, Macpherson modeled a mid-length black ruffle tiered dress that featured a silk bow around the waist and sheer detailing. She teamed this with a black blazer, black clutch and matching black heels.

She maintained a fresh appearance by wearing her hair down in loose, tousled waves, and sporting minimal makeup.

Macpherson took to Instagram on the same day to post some behind-the-scenes snaps of her outfits. She also took the opportunity to thank PayPal and the Melbourne Fashion Festival for inviting her to walk in the show.

“Grateful to be asked to walk @paypalau for @melbfashionfestival – so good to be back home supporting Australian designers – Thankyou @paypalau,” she captioned the post.

Macpherson first rose to fame in the 1980s after appearing on several Sports Illustrated covers. In 1989, Time magazine gave her the nickname “The Body,” which she is still known as to this day. She was a part of the generation of supermodels that included Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

The last time Macpherson walked a runway was in 2010, when she closed the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.