Emi Jay Cofounder Wants You to Ditch Your Flat Iron for a Chic Scrunchie

Put your flat iron down and grab a chic hair accessory! Since Emi Jay’s launch in 2009, the label’s colorful, patterned, glossy vegan leather and vintage designer scarf scrunchies have been spotted on Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie and Gigi Hadid and their elastic hair ties have been worn by Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Our pieces are unique, ethereal, effortlessly feminine, simple and timeless,” cofounder Julianne Goldmark tells Stylish.

“They are for the girl running out the door to catch a workout class and for the girl spending hours in a board meeting. They’re made to be worn at every moment of the day — to the beach, office, dinner, wherever!”

Because of their versatility and ability to make a fashion statement regardless of the occasion, it’s no surprise why It-Girls won’t leave the house without one of them in their hair or on their wrist.

“What’s so fun about our accessories is that you can really dress them up or dress them down. You can wear Levi’s and a tee and a beautiful vegan leather scrunchie and your outfit is instantly elevated. It just always adds a special little something,” Goldmark says.

Not to mention, they offer an easy hairstyle for those of Us who have a hard time putting down hot tools and can help sustain dent-free hair after getting a blowout.

“Growing up, I was really into wearing makeup and having my hair perfectly straight or blown out. I wouldn’t go to school without foundation on ever. I’ve definitely learned that less is more and embraced effortless hair and minimal makeup. I love just clean dewy skin and a messy bun,” she explains.

To nail the perfect look now, Goldmark relies on scrunchies and claw clips with a low or twisted bun, Philip B. Rejuvenating Oil, Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm and Frankies Bikinis Glow Moisturizer paired with cute sweats, a baby tee or a girly dress and sneakers.

As for what’s next for the brand: “I definitely try to watch shows and trend forecast,” the entrepreneur shares. “I get a lot of inspiration from brands like Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta, especially when it comes to color palettes. … We have a lot of cute accessories dropping in the next few months that I’m excited about, and are working on some possible hair products that will help with styling.“