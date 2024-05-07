Emily Ratajkowski followed up her stunning naked look at 2024 Met Gala with another impressive see-through ensemble at an afterparty.

Ratajkowski, 32, was photographed on Monday, May 6, sporting a sheer Givenchy dress with blue star detailing, a multicolored neck and fringe edges. Underneath the vintage frock, Ratajkowski donned a bejeweled black bra and underwear.

“Emily and I thought a lot about time and fragility,” stylist Jorden Bickham told Vogue. “The Givenchy after-party dress, from 1998 and designed by Lee McQueen, is entirely hand-beaded, as is the Atelier Versace [red-carpet look] from 2001—they are in incredible shape considering they are both over 20 years old.”

Ratajkowski kept the same hair and makeup she wore on the Met red carpet, but she topped off her second look with black sparkly heels with straps wrapped all the way up her calves.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

Prior to the afterparty festivities, Ratajkowski showed some skin at Monday’s Met Gala in a glittering vintage 2001 Atelier Versace haute couture gown. Channeling the night’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition and “Garden of Time” dress code, Ratajkowski’s dress looked reminiscent of a butterfly wing with a floral intricate design.

Keeping the focus on her jaw-dropping backless dress, Ratajkowski completed her latest Met Gala look with natural glam by Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, gold and diamond jewelry and a spiky updo hairstyle.

“I’m very naked, but what else is new?” Ratajkowski joked while chatting with Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet. Chamberlain, 22, noted that the dress is “not that naked,” stating, “It’s, like, business in the front, party in the back.”

Ratajkowski agreed, adding, “Yes, it is a party in the back.”

Related: Emily Ratajkowski's Best Fashion Moments of All Time: Photos There’s something about Emily Ratajkowski! When it comes to fashion, the supermodel just gets it. Whether she’s walking the streets of New York, strutting down a runway or red carpet, she always delivers an unforgettable fashion moment. When asked to describe her personal style, the England native told Vogue France in 2019 that her aesthetic […]

Ratajkowski also shared BTS and red carpet photos from her time at fashion’s biggest night via Instagram, writing, “Met 2024 in versace fw 2001, thank you @voguemagazine for having me!”

While Ratajkowski glittered in silver at this year’s event, she wore a chic nude gown at the 2023 Met Gala, which was themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” In addition to pulling inspiration from the late fashion designer with her Tory Burch V-neck dress with black detailing, Ratajkowski channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn by sporting a pair of blunt bangs. Her half-up hairstyle was complete with a simple black bow.

Her attendance at the 2023 Met Gala came one year after Ratajkowski split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Maybe tonight I’ll meet my husband,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Ratajkowski wed Bear-McClard, 37, in 2018 and the pair welcomed their son, Sly, now, 3, one year before calling it quits in 2022.