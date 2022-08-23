Emily Ratajkowski is a woman of many talents! The actress gave herself a trendy haircut from the comfort of her home.

In a video posted via TikTok on Monday, August 22, Ratajkowski, 31, explained to her followers that she wanted a new look. “OK, we are going to the beach, and I want to give myself an extra layer,” the Gone Girl star, who was dressed in a red string bikini, shared while standing in front of a bathroom mirror.

After grabbing scissors and trimming the strands that surrounded her face, Ratajkowski let out a loud gasp. “Is this insane? Am I being crazy?” she said. As she continued with her chop, Ratajkowski’s 12-month-old son Sylvester interrupted the production with a tiny cry.

“This man does not want me to record this video without him,” the My Body author said as she held her little one, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, on her hip.

@emrata I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Emrata

Ratajkowski then got back to work, evening out the tresses she started with. She added a few more layers to the front before giving fans a look at the shaggy but chic finished product. “I’ve cut hair before – this is not my best work,” Ratajkowski said. “But you know, it’s a start. It’s a moment.”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Welcome Home actress and Bear-McClard, 34, called it quits. Ratajkowski seemingly hinted at marital issues by liking negative tweets about the Heaven Knows What star at the time.

One tweet from a fan read, “Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata.” Meanwhile, another commentator celebrated Ratajkowski being “finally free” from Bear-McClard.

The former couple tied the knot in February 2018. Two years later, the twosome announced that they were expecting their first child. Sylvester was born in March 2021.

Following news of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us that Bear-McClard is “trying for a second chance.” However, Ratajkowski “doesn’t want to get back together.”

The We Are Your Friends star has been busy modeling for Miu Miu, vacationing in Paris and dancing on the sidewalks of New York.

The Lying and Stealing actress showed off her moves via Instagram on Saturday, August 20, rocking a paisley-adorned mini dress and edgy black cowboy boots.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential