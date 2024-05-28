Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Sexy Swim Set

Emily Ratajkowski is always bikini-ready.
Ratajkowski, 32, showed off her toned figure in a funky swim set via Instagram on Monday, May 27. For her Monaco getaway, she rocked a triangle halter bikini top featuring a photo collage of other swimsuit models and matching high-cut bottoms. Ratajkowski paired the design with matching shorts, diamond rings, a sparkly necklace featuring her son Sylvester’s name and a black bucket hat. (Ratajkowski shares her little one with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.)
For glam, Ratajkowski donned smokey eye makeup and glossy lips. She parted her hair down the middle and wore it straightened.
In another social media snap, she shared a photo of Sylvester, 3, eating a snack on the beach. She also took a dip in the ocean and enjoyed a glass of wine.
“Monaco!” she captioned the post.
This isn’t the first sexy bikini snap Ratajkowski has posted. In January, she shared a selfie of her slaying in an itty-bitty top while escaping from the “tundra.” Her blue top featured red hearts and matching cheeky bottoms. The model accessorized with a chunky statement necklace and gold chokers.
In a separate social media post, she donned a black bikini top that wrapped around her torso and G-string bottoms from Gucci. Ratajkowski teamed the top with a cheetah-print skirt and fruit-printed flowy top.
When she’s not modeling in bikinis, Ratajkowski can be seen in sheer dresses, crop tops and loungewear.
Earlier this month, she stunned in a see-through Versace gown at the 2024 Met Gala. Her ensemble featured long sleeves, an open back, crystal embellishments and a dainty train.
After the gala, she changed into another sheer dress complete with blue, yellow, silver and black beads while hitting afterparties. Underneath the frock, Ratajkowski sported a glittery bralette and matching underwear. She completed her look with strappy heels.