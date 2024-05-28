Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Sexy Swim Set

Emily Ratajkowski is always bikini-ready.

Ratajkowski, 32, showed off her toned figure in a funky swim set via Instagram on Monday, May 27. For her Monaco getaway, she rocked a triangle halter bikini top featuring a photo collage of other swimsuit models and matching high-cut bottoms. Ratajkowski paired the design with matching shorts, diamond rings, a sparkly necklace featuring her son Sylvester’s name and a black bucket hat. (Ratajkowski shares her little one with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.)

For glam, Ratajkowski donned smokey eye makeup and glossy lips. She parted her hair down the middle and wore it straightened.

In another social media snap, she shared a photo of Sylvester, 3, eating a snack on the beach. She also took a dip in the ocean and enjoyed a glass of wine.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

“Monaco!” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first sexy bikini snap Ratajkowski has posted. In January, she shared a selfie of her slaying in an itty-bitty top while escaping from the “tundra.” Her blue top featured red hearts and matching cheeky bottoms. The model accessorized with a chunky statement necklace and gold chokers.

In a separate social media post, she donned a black bikini top that wrapped around her torso and G-string bottoms from Gucci. Ratajkowski teamed the top with a cheetah-print skirt and fruit-printed flowy top.

When she’s not modeling in bikinis, Ratajkowski can be seen in sheer dresses, crop tops and loungewear.

Related: Every Time Emily Ratajkowski Dared to Wear Sheer Dresses Emily Ratajkowski has an endless amount of sheer dresses in her closet. Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from flaunting her figure — whether it’s posing for a nude photoshoot or strutting through streets in a see-through dress, which she does on a regular basis. One of her most eye-catching ensembles came at […]

Earlier this month, she stunned in a see-through Versace gown at the 2024 Met Gala. Her ensemble featured long sleeves, an open back, crystal embellishments and a dainty train.

After the gala, she changed into another sheer dress complete with blue, yellow, silver and black beads while hitting afterparties. Underneath the frock, Ratajkowski sported a glittery bralette and matching underwear. She completed her look with strappy heels.