Eva Longoria rocked a sexy gown during the 2023 Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain.

The actress, 48, commanded attention while co-chairing the foundation’s welcome dinner, on Saturday, July 22. Her crisp outfit featured spaghetti straps, a bra top, cutouts at her torso — which gave fans a glimpse at her toned abs — and a floor-length skirt. The back of the knit dress was finished with a low cut and a knee-high slit.

Longoria teamed the outfit with clear pumps, gold hoop earrings, bangle bracelets and nude nails. For glam, she looked radiant with a sharp contour, manicured eyebrows, long lashes, a peachy pout. She parted her hair down the middle and wore it straightened.

During the dinner, Longoria took to Instagram to share moments from the event with her followers. In the clips, she could be seen helping behind the bar, serving tequila drinks and dancing the night away with famous friends including Iván Sánchez, María Bravo, Lara Fabian and more.

She also promoted her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol Tequila, which she cofounded in 2021 with Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelayo. “Happy national tequila day!” She said in the Instagram video, while making a strawberry margarita. “It’s never a bad time for a margarita,” she joked.

Longoria also slayed at the Global Gift Gala last year, which was hosted in Cannes, France, in May 2022. She turned heads in a Roberto Cavalli design, which included a strappy neckline with gold embellishments, cutouts on her sides and chest and a fitted skirt. Longoria added even more drama to the ensemble with smokey eyeshadow and a slicked back ponytail.

At an additional event for the organization that year, she wore a glittery getup by Toni Maticevski. The sequined frock was finished with a one-shoulder neckline, cinched waist and sheer skirt. Longoria paired the ensemble with a bright red lip, silver heels and soft updo.

The Global Gift Gala is a fundraiser to help children, women and families who are in need. Longoria also has her own mission — called the Eva Longoria Foundation — which helps Latinas build better futures for themselves through education and entrepreneurship.

Each year, the Global Gift Foundation hosts three galas. This year, they will take place on Monday, July 24 in Spain, Saturday, September 30 in Pairs and Friday, December 8 in Dubai. Longoria will serve as an honorary chair member at each event.