What’s going on with the footwear on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor?

Since the show aired in January 2024, fans noticed that the contestants, including Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Toussant and more regularly pair their rose ceremony gowns with chunky heels. The outfit choices — which are most likely worn for comfort as filming takes hours — have caused chatter on social media.

Earlier this week, TikTok user Olivia Layne, who regularly comments on red carpet looks, shared her opinion on the womens’ footwear. “Some of the shoe choices have been perplexing to me,” she said. “All season there have been looks where I was like, ‘Oh that’s cute,’ then the camera pans down to the shoes and I’m like, ‘You lost me.’”

Layne explained that the block heels and sandals feel “too heavy and clunky” to be paired with a delicate gown. Instead, she suggested the women wear kitten heels, which would still provide comfort while matching the tone of a gown.

During episode 7 of the show, Kelsey, 32, raised eyebrows when she wore brown booties with a silky black maxi dress finished with a thigh-high slit at the rose ceremony.

The following week, Daisy, 25, Kelsey, 25, and Rachel, 27, had fans buzzing when they attended the rose ceremony in sandals. Daisy, for her part, wore a pair of open-toe heels with a red gown featuring a cowl neckline. Kelsey, meanwhile, sported block heels with a green corset frock and Rachel donned a black plunging dress with strappy shoes.

Katelyn, 26, for her part, caught heat for her ensemble during episode 6 of the show, when she wore a pair of casual strappy sandals with a brown sequin evening gown featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Bachelor viewers agreed with Layne, sharing their thoughts in the comments section. “The boot with the slip dress in the first pic is CRIMINAL,” one wrote, as another social media user added, “These chunky heels have been driving me CRAZYYYYY.” A third follower commented, “Omg I was thinking the same thing! I’m glad someone else said it lol.”

Another social media user, @MadeInTheMidwest, took to TikTok to express her thoughts on the matter. “The girls are so pretty and they wear the ugliest, clunkiest shoes,” she said, noting that perhaps it’s because they might be taller than Joey, 28, in taller heels.

“No excuse when kitten heels exist,” one follower replied in her comments.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.