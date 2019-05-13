Just because Coachella is over doesn’t mean festival season is. In fact, it’s just getting started! To keep your beauty fresh and fun all season long, we enlisted Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup pro Hector Espinal to show Us a shimmery and cool (but totally wearable) look that’s perfect for any festival goer.

First thing’s first — the base. “It’s so close to summertime, so you really want your skin to look and feel very youthful, very glowy,” Espinal explains. The quickest and easiest way to achieve that is with Fenty’s new Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer.

Rihanna’s Fenty Makeup Pro Hector Espinal Shows Us How to Get a Believable Bronze on Pale Skin

For the most natural and beautiful results, Espinal uses the Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush and washes the product over the high points of the face, focusing on the apples of the cheeks and forehead. Letting the curved shape of the brush direct his hands, he keeps the application light. If you do use too much though, don’t worry — he has a trick for that. Watch to see!

Once you’re happy with the base, it’s time to start having fun with the look. This is where the glimmering Killawatt Highlighter comes into play. Espinal adds one shade to the eyelids using his fingers, then contours them with the bronzer (watch to see how exactly he does this). Then he starts layering a couple of the highlighter shades on top of one another moving from the tops of the cheeks, to the brow bone to the temple for a major pop effect.

But that’s not the only place he uses the powder. To top it all off he dabs a bit of the Killawatt Highlighter in Wattabrat onto the lips using his fingers for a seriously festival-ready finish before locking it in with the Gloss Bomb.

To get all of Espinal’s expert tips and tricks, check out the video above.

