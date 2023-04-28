Florence Pugh kicked off the Tiffany & Co. flagship store reopening celebration with a bang … literally! The actress debuted a fierce fringe at the A-list soirée.

The Don’t Worry Darling star, 27, arrived at the red carpet party in New York City on Thursday, April 27, rocking what appeared to be a bouncy blonde wig. The hair piece featured wispy bangs and shiny strands that were curled under. The bold makeover framed Pugh’s face and drew attention to her rosy glam, which included blush and a soft pink lip. The U.K. native also rocked dramatic lashes and eyeliner.

Pugh complemented the hair transformation with a whimsical gown by Valentino. The mint green number featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and wing-like sleeves. The dress was finished with a sheer construction that showed off the Midsommar star’s legs. While posing for photographers, Pugh twisted and twirled, showing off the gown in all its glory.

Pugh’s Thursday night out comes after she teased her Met Gala 2023 look amid news that she had been named Valentino’s newest ambassador.

“It’s big, but we like big, don’t we?” the Little Women star said of her ensemble for fashion’s biggest night in an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday, April 26.

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli appeared alongside Pugh in the Times interview, and opened up about why the fashion house felt the Hawkeye actress should serve as the face. Piccioli explained that he “wanted to talk” to Pugh after she experienced backlash for attending the luxury label’s Haute Couture fashion show in July 2022, wearing a dress that exposed her nipples.

“The statement was the perfect one to embody the idea I was talking about months ago, about not having canons of beauty — but being unique and different and diverse, showing yourself in a fierce way,” Piccioli told the newspaper. “Florence was just asking for respect about a choice, which is exactly what I’m saying when I do my collection.”

The Lady Macbeth star echoed similar sentiments, telling the outlet, “So, we had this FaceTime, and at the end, we both said it feels like we’ve been mates for decades. Now, we send each other pictures of each other on Instagram a lot. He’s become best friends with my dad. We’re completely in each other’s lives.”

Pugh also gushed about her new gig via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing images of herself posing with the brand’s Rockstud handbag in a new campaign. “As you can see … I’m pretty ecstatic to announce that my @MaisonValentino campaign is here,” Pugh began in her caption.

“Truly an honor to continue creating art with my family at Valentino. Working with talented people is one thing, but to work with talented people who are great friends feeds the soul — and this campaign truly did feed the soul,” she continued. “Thank you for letting me be me.”