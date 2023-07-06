Florence Pugh unveiled a major hair transformation at the Valentino show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday, July 5.

The 27-year-old actress rocked an edgy pink buzz cut at the presentation, which was hosted on the grounds of Chateau de Chantilly. The spiky ‘do and the rosy hue perfectly contrasted Pugh’s whimsical periwinkle gown.

The floor-length number featured a plunging neckline and a sheer construction, exposing the Don’t Worry Darling star’s chest. The look was completed with ruffles and a bow at the back. Pugh styled the garment with black sandal heels and delicate earrings.

Pugh first unveiled her chopped locks at the Met Gala on May 1, drawing attention to the coiffure with a feathered headdress. Of the makeover, the U.K. native told reporters, “Unbelievable. I’m shooting a movie called We Live in Time, and it was required for the job that I happily wanted to do … and I thought what is a better way to release it to the world than the Met Gala.”

Pugh’s outfit was just as noteworthy that evening as she dazzled photographers in a white dress from Valentino. The look fit the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme as it featured a dark bow at the center, a nod to the late designer’s love of the accessory. The Don’t Worry Darling star completed the ensemble with stacks of diamond bracelets, pearl-drop earrings and almond-shaped nails.

The Midsommar star’s Met moment marked her first as a Valentino ambassador. She was announced as the face of the brand on April 26 in an interview with The New York Times.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli appeared alongside Pugh in the Times interview and opened up about why the fashion house felt the actress should serve as the face. Piccioli explained that he “wanted to talk” to Pugh after she experienced backlash for wearing a dress that exposed her nipples at the luxury label’s Haute Couture fashion show in July 2022 — a look similar to the ensemble she wore on Wednesday.

“The statement was the perfect one to embody the idea I was talking about months ago, about not having canons of beauty — but being unique and different and diverse, showing yourself in a fierce way,” Piccioli told the newspaper. “Florence was just asking for respect about a choice, which is exactly what I’m saying when I do my collection.”