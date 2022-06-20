Dressed to kill! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are clearly in the running for chicest celebrity couple after stepping out in style for Prada‘s spring 2023 show.

On Sunday, June 19, the actress, 49, and retired NBA star, 40, stepped out in Milan, Italy, to see the label’s menswear collection in coordinating ensembles. Union, who was styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, looked timeless in tank dress from Prada that featured a fringed skirt. She finalized the ensemble with black sandal heels and gold jewelry.

For his part, Wade, who was styled by Jason Bolden, looked like a supermodel in a shiny black boiler suit — which he wore as pants tied around his waist. He pulled the outfit together with a yellow knit Prada tank and silver sneakers from the fashion house. Both Union and Wade’s looks exuded an effortless, classic aesthetic.

However, their ensembles weren’t the only way the lovebirds coordinated. London-based makeup artist, Esther Edeme, tells Us Weekly that the couple wanted their glam to complement each other. The former athlete didn’t shy away from getting behind Edeme’s brush, either. “I based [Gabrielle’s] look around the stunning nude Prada dress she would be wearing that evening. We had a conversation about smokey glam and some other looks and her only request was to look ‘beautiful.’ She wanted to look fresh, young and fun.”

Edeme continued: “My mind instantly went back to when I was growing up and would watch her on the silver screen. I always remember her glam being simple elegant and glowy … a timeless beauty!” With that in the back of her mind, the beauty guru explained that she wanted to create a “’90s beauty” moment. On Union’s face, Edeme used foundation from Pat McGrath, concealer by Benefit Cosmetics, bronzer from Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Soft Glam palette and mascara from Lancôme.

“Once Gabrielle’s makeup was done, Dwyane said she looked like she did in her movie Two Can Play That Game. She said it was the best compliment he has ever given her,” Edeme shared.

When it came to Wade, Edeme wanted him to look just as flawless as his wife. “Glowy, pump and fresh,” the beautician said. “Dwyane has great skin so there wasn’t really much that needed to be done in terms of grooming,” she told Us. “I went in with a bit of Charlotte Tilbury Magic Elixir Serum to moisturize followed by their Magic Cream to really seal in moisture, letting it dry down for at least 10 seconds.”

For under Wade’s eye, Edeme used concealer to “disguise any tiredness.” The cosmetologist posted a video of the process, which showed Wade wearing under-eye masks before Edeme started his glam. In the end, The Cube host looked satisfied as he smiled into the camera. She also posted a video of Union’s makeup as it came together in a clip that featured the Bring It On actress saying, “You guys did that for me!”

The Prada spring 2023 collection was designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons and included classic suiting, leather jumpsuits, muscle T-shirts, vibrant jackets and more.

