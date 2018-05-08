We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed celeb hairstylist Adir Abergel to talk about the 2018 Met Gala and the gorgeous looks he created for Anne Hathaway (including the porcupine quill headpiece he handmade!) and Stella Maxwell for fashion’s biggest night.

Having worked on a bevy of Hollywood’s leading ladies for years, Adir is no stranger to the Met Gala, but he found this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” to be particularly inspiring. “I love that the stylists really pushed themselves this year,” he said. “And I love all my hair brothers and sisters this year, who really put the time and thought in.”

Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Thanks to the theme, religious-inspired motifs and references were everywhere on the red carpet, and headpieces (think: veils, crowns and halos) served as the pièce de résistance of countless looks. As Adir explained, brainstorming, sourcing and creating a hair accessory of any size takes more time and coordination that you could ever imagine.

“When you’re using hairpieces, you have to think about it ahead of time,” he said. “It’s not something you can just come up with because you have to call it in. You have to do a collaboration. You have to talk to the designer … There are so many elements that go into creating these looks.”

Met Gala 2018 Headwear: The Best Heavenly Crowns, Veils and Headpieces to Grace the Red Carpet

When it came to Anne Hathaway’s crown of thorns-inspired headdress, the Virtue Labs creative director actually turned to his own collection of — get this — porcupine quills! After seeing “Annie’s” stunning red Valentino creation, he knew he would need to create a hairstyle that could balance the voluminous full skirt and train. Rather than opt for a more traditional flower, he got the idea to spray paint a handful of quills from her personal stash (he collects them!) and insert them into her hair.

The look was perfection, but Adir did have one rule for Anne: no hugging, or else you might poke someone’s eye out! Fortunately, with the exception of Hathaway’s husband Adam Shulman who suffered a little poke, all the Met Gala attendees escaped unscathed.

Met Gala 2018: Our Top 5 Gowns of the Night

But Adir didn’t just work with the Academy Award-winner Monday night. He also dreamed up the mile-long Mary Magdalene-inspired tresses Victoria’s Secret model (and Kristen Stewart’s better half) Stella Maxwell sported to the big event. For all the details on that show-stopping look make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!