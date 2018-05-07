There’s no red carpet like the Met Gala red carpet, so picking a best-dressed list can be daunting. After all, when fashion’s elite is given the go-ahead to go bold, they tend to push boundaries, take risks and make statements. And tonight at the 2018 event, stars really brought it for the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” with embroidered papal-inspired get ups, angel-themed dresses, crosses, crowns of thorns and tons of other religious-inspired touches.

The stars that ascended above the rest with their ethereal glow? Emilia Clarke, co-host Rihanna, co-host Amal Clooney, Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez.

5) Clarke stunned in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with gold embroidery, accented by a red jeweled headpiece, crimson lipstick and very intense pink blush.

4) Rihanna channeled the Pope with a pearl- and crystal-embellished Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano. Her tall hat and show-stopping robe over a daring mini-skirt made for quite a memorable moment.

3) Clooney opted for pants and top with a rose-printed train by Richard Quinn. Her dangling Lorraine Schwartz earrings called to mind thorns to echo the floral theme.

2) Lively opted for a scene-stealing Versace gown that trailed several feet behind her. Also in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and angelic headpiece, she looked quite regal.

1) Lopez took our top spot in Balmain. The mesh and beaded top featured a glittering cross design, while the feather skirt made her seems as if she were floating on air. We’re sure we’ll remember her gown for years to come.

To see all the stunning details watch our video!

