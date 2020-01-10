We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed Benefit Cosmetics Global Brow Expert Jared Bailey to dish the best arches at the Golden Globes, how to fix common brow mistakes and the trends we’re going to be seeing in 2020. Bailey, who is no stranger to celeb brows as he tends to those of Miranda Kerr, MJ Rodriguez and Debra Messing, shared some deep thoughts on looks at the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5.

One of our favorite looks were the “boyfriend brows” worn by Saoirse Ronan. Bailey believes a more “freeform” brow is the perfect complement to Ronan’s flushed lids and faint mascara.

We also chatted about Cynthia Erivo’s bleached out brows. Much like when one mixes metals and wears gold and silver jewelry together, Bailey says that Erivo’s warm amber brows contrasted perfectly with her silver crop. The result? A decidedly bold beauty look!

Another look we loved at the Globes: Lucy Boynton’s bejeweled lids, which were framed by brushed up strands, a look Bailey is seeing take off thanks to the 2020 trend of brow lamination. What is brow lamination, you ask? And how is it different from microblading? Listen to the episode and get the scoop!

Just like microblading, Bailey believes brow lamination will become a mainstream trend this year — but you won’t believe how it’s done… the process is pretty extreme and involves a chemical solution much like a keratin treatment! But have no fear — Bailey also shares a genius hack for getting a DIY laminated brow look that’s temporary and super easy to do.

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Bailey’s belief that thinner, more sculpted brows are coming back in style this year — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!