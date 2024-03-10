Gigi Hadid just said goodbye to her long hair and hello to a short bob.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday, March 9, to reveal that she cut her signature waist-length locks for a new chin-grazing style by posting a video with the caption, “Dinner and a chop.”

The clip was set to Loretta Lynn’s song “Act Naturally” and documented her entire beauty transformation, which was courtesy of Chris McMillan. The celebrity hairstylist was behind Jennifer Aniston’s famous ‘90s cut, known as “The Rachel.”

“New cut for @gigihadid,” McMillan shared via Instagram on Saturday. “Loved collaborating with Gigi on this new cut Cant wait to see the journey of styles the hairdressers working with this cut will do ✂️❤️.”

In Hadid’s footage from her haircut, the camera immediately zooms in on Hadid, 28, and shows a pair of scissors snipping at her wet hair just below the nape of her neck. Moments later, several piles of her blonde tresses are shown on the floor before the camera cuts to a close-up of Hadid excitedly waiting to see the results as McMillan, 58, put the final touches on it. The video then ends with Hadid smiling and trying out different poses upon seeing herself in the mirror for the first time with her new bob slicked back behind her ears.

The next day, the fashion icon took a break during a photoshoot for her clothing line, Guest in Residence, to show off her wavy short hair in a series of sunny snapshots on Instagram. “sunshine & my new ‘do ! shooting spring @guestinresidence with loves of mine @patrickta @laurapolko,” she wrote alongside the images.

The first shot was of Hadid in a gray knit polo top standing in front of a tree with her hair looking effortlessly chic. The following photograph highlighted her profile and showed her soaking up the sunshine while wearing a cardigan, spaghetti strap top and jeans. The last pic displayed her windblown hair brushed across her face while she was dressed in a yellow shirt, pink and maroon striped cardigan and layered seashell necklaces.

While some may be surprised by Hadid’s drastic hair change, she revealed in a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she doesn’t spend as much time worrying about her hair and makeup as she used to since becoming a mom.

“I’ve really simplified my routine to just the necessities of the necessities,” she told the outlet. “Obviously when I’m working, I do more. But when I’m home, I’m on mom duty full-time. I wake up in the morning, wash my face, moisturize, put on deodorant, and love to add a fragrance. But if I don’t have time, I’m not going to wear makeup. My hair is [also] always in a bun so it doesn’t get pulled out.”

Hadid welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple split one year later, but remain committed to coparenting. Hadid has since sparked a romance with Bradley Cooper.

“Zayn is not happy with [Bradley and Gigi’s] relationship and never will be,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

However, Cooper, 49, has been “a voice of reason” for Hadid. “[Bradley is] sober, and his [advice] comes from his own personal experiences,” the source continues. “Bradley has warned Gigi that there’s a difference between a healthy and a toxic separation.”