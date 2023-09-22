Gigi Hadid has kickstarted cozy season with her latest look.

The 28-year-old supermodel looked comfortable and chic in a textured co-ord set teamed with a fuzzy cardigan as she celebrated her knitwear brand, Guest In Residence, at a party hosted by Luisa Via Roma during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, September 21.

Hadid’s outfit included slouchy cotton trousers and a trendy vest, which she wore unbuttoned. The runway star teamed the look with cream-colored loafers and a matching mini bag. She further accessorized with a dainty tennis necklace and wore her blonde mane in shaggy waves.

Hadid launched her clothing label, which offers luxury cashmere sweaters for women, men and babies, in September 2022.

She opened up about the venture to Elle last year, explaining, “I hope that these pieces can be ones that people try to restyle and find a lot of different ways to into their personal style.”

Hadid also shared that the brand’s moniker was inspired by her life on the road as a model.

“No matter where I was a guest in residence — I always managed to find a home in myself — my internal residence of sorts,” she told Elle. “I strived to remain grounded despite the existential feeling that we are guests on this planet, and in our bodies…That we are guests in our clothes. That those clothes have passed through hands and may have had previous lives — and quite certainly will have future lives. …The genesis of Guest in Residence is to honor past heirlooms and give life to new ones spanning generations.”

She added: “To me, a guest in residence is someone who can show up with a comfortability in themselves and who they are enough to wonder about the people in front of them and the world around them.”

In an interview with Vogue in October 2022, Hadid explained that she also launched Guest in Residence as a way to create work for herself outside of modeling.

“You can’t model forever,” Hadid explained. “I was creative and that is where I saw my life going. I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me.”

Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, whom she dated on and off for nearly five years until breaking up for good in October 2021.