And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.

After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the A-list event will celebrate the best and brightest in TV and film.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a December 2022 statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

In addition to Carmichael’s anticipated onstage bits, viewers can expect to be moved by a number of winning speeches.

Tonight, Avatar: The Way of Water is up for Best Motion Picture alongside Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Tár and The Fabelmans. Brad Pitt scored a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Babylon and Angela Bassett has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the TV category, Elizabeth Debicki is in the running for Best Supporting Actress for The Crown alongside Ozark’s Julia Garner and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Of course, no awards show can go on without fabulous fashion.

Although the 2021 ceremony took a hybrid approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fan-favorite celebrities managed to slay.

Jamie Lee Curtis looked like a ray of sunshine in a vibrant yellow Alex Perry puff sleeve gown as Amy Poehler sparkled in a little black dress by Moschino. Kate Hudson turned heads in Louis Vuitton, and Rosamund Pike delivered drama in a massive tulle frock by Molly Goddard.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Golden Globe awards: