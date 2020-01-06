Are you…ready for it? Taylor Swift, 30, surprised fans when she hit the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes a few minutes after her boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn.

Alwyn walked the red carpet alone, leading fans to believe that the Cats star was skipping the carpet altogether. But, in Swift fashion, she managed to throw fans for a whirl when she walked the red carpet after all — and managed, in the process, to make florals for winter a thing.

The stunner attended the 77th annual awards show wearing a custom Etro couture navy silk jacquard floral print ball gown with a cutout in the center. She completed the colorful, fun look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Louboutin heels.

She wore her hair back in an elegant bun that showed off her monochromatic blue earrings. Instead of her signature bold red lipstick, she opted for a natural, glossy lip and a bold eye look topped off with fluffy, long lashes.

Swift is a nominee for her original song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” from Cats. Last year, she made a surprise appearance to present two awards.

The hitmaker’s ensemble for the 76th annual awards show was basically the opposite of this year’s colorful look. In 2019, she wore a sexy off-the-shoulder black Versace gown with a high leg slit and matching heels.