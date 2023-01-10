Everyone’s a winner! The 80th Golden Globes returned to the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, and Hollywood’s hottest stars of film and television gathered to celebrate the top honors. But even those who weren’t lucky enough to take home a statuette didn’t leave empty handed. Every attendee at the glamorous event was gifted an epic beauty swag bag — and Us got a sneak peek at exactly what’s inside!

Nominees, presenters, heck, even plus ones got the goodies, which included a luxe assortment of sustainable and socially conscious coveted products tucked inside chic, iconic Le Pliage nylon zip totes by Longchamp, navy targeted to men (including nominees Brad Pitt, Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and Daniel Craig) and pale pink for women (like Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis and Ana de Armas.)

Let’s dive deep into both bounties!

For the gals: A bevy of pampering goodness including Eisenberg skincare — the brand’s Soin Anti-Aging Treatment with firming power plus makeup including Eisenberg Baum Fusion, a sheer yet highly pigmented creamy balm lipstick, and Mascara Graphique for fanned lashes. Haircare is also inside. Better Not Younger Superpower + Advanced Duo scalp treatment plus massage applicator can be found, plus Salwa Petersen Chébé de Tchad Hair Cream meant to deep condition locks as a leave-in treatment. An herbal sachet from wellness brand Taza and a high-tech line-fighting eye mask — the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask, once used by Kaley Cuoco to prep for the red carpet, is also included.

Inside the guys’ bag: A fun mix of remedies for the morning after — since recipients will no doubt hit many an afterparty! From luxury clean brand Eisenberg: Gel Contour Des Yeux, an undereye de-puffing treatment, and Anti-Age Complex, which doubles duty to calm and smooth the complexion as well as fine lines around the eyes. A sheet mask, the Payot Hangover Mask, is also included.

The sexy swag is just part of Globes’ attendees fabulous experience. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Beverly Hilton announced the menu for the evening, which included a grapefruit salad with coconut yogurt and cashew mint pesto an entrée of either Icelandic salmon with citrus-scented celeriac puree, watermelon radish and cipollini onion or butternut squash with charred baby brussels sprouts as a vegan alternative. A limoncello dome was served for dessert — and of course the bubbly flowed all night thanks to Moet & Chandon, who featured their 2012 Grand Vintage.

The Golden Globes is in its 80th year. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who followed in the footsteps of epic comics Ricky Gervais, and longtime co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The show returned to NBC after a one-year hiatus.