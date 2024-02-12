Kristin Juszczyk’s designs have reached Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson.

Kristin, 30, who’s married to San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, gifted Stefani, 54, and Clarkson, 41, her custom Super Bowl LVIII puffer jacket ahead of the big game on Sunday, February 11. Both singers shared snaps of themselves rocking the layer via Instagram.

“Gwen, I hope you love my Super Bowl puffer vest I made,” Stefani said while reading a letter from Kristin. “It would be an honor to see you rock it. I love your style and everything you stand for.”

In the social media post, Stefani spun in the vest and gave fans a closer look at it. The jacket featured silver shoulders and a red and purple No. 58 over her chest and back, which matched the Super Bowl LVIII logo. There was also embroidery that read “San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2.11.2024.”

“Kristin, oh, my God! Thank you, I love it!” Stefani exclaimed while blowing a kiss toward the camera. She paired the puffer with a yellow and pink striped top, colorful pants and a slicked back ponytail.

Kristin gushed in the comments section, “YOU ARE EVERYTHING AND MORE! Thank you ❤️❤️.”

Clarkson also showed off her piece via social media on Sunday. “Shoutout to @kristinjuszczyk for this amazing vest! I’ve been wearing it all weekend while doing my shows in Vegas,” she captioned a pic of her posing in the jacket. “It’s so cozy and I’m loving all your designs you’ve been making ❤️ much love! Since my cowboys didn’t make it, let’s go 49ers!”

Kristin later reposted Clarkson’s photo via her Instagram Story. “Crying. Sobbing. Kelly, you’re a legend,” she wrote.

Although the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime with a score of 25-22, Kristin supported Kyle, 32, by wearing a jacket featuring each of his football jerseys from throughout his career — starting with high school and ending with the 49ers.

She also helped raise money for the National Breast Cancer foundation by auctioning off a limited collection of Super Bowl-themed puffer jackets. On Sunday, she shared that one of the vests sold for $75,000. Another jacket is currently up for $22,500.00. The auction ends on Friday, February 16.

Along with Stefani and Clarkson, Kristin’s clothes have been sported by Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner and more. Last month, Kristin struck an official licensing deal with the NFL thanks to her viral designs.