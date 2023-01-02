Gwyneth Paltrow kicked off 2023 under the sun. The actress and her family rang in the new year on vacation.

Paltrow, 50, shared snaps from her holiday weekend on Sunday, January 1, which included a photo of the Iron Man star and her daughter, Apple, twinning in string bikinis. The duo was photographed lounging on the net of a yacht with Paltrow rocking a black two-piece as the 18-year-old donned a white swimsuit. The teen paired her look with black sunglasses and her famous mom opted for a fresh face and wet hair.

“Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊,” Paltrow captioned the social media post.

The carousel also included shots of Paltrow with her son, Moses, and mom Blythe Danner. The brood posed together, along with Apple, at a beachside restaurant. (Paltrow shares Moses, 16, and Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin.)

Paltrow’s breezy trip comes after she enjoyed a romantic getaway in Paris with her husband, Brad Falchuk, last month. “City of love with you know who,” the Sliding Doors actress captioned an Instagram slideshow of pictures from their visit. After being introduced in 2014 on the Glee set — Paltrow played Holly Holliday and Falchuk was a cocreator of the series — the couple tied the knot in 2018.

The Shakespeare in Love actress opened up about her marriage to Us Weekly in October 2022, sharing that she and her husband keep their love alive by “not withholding” how they feel.

“As women, I think sometimes we tend to swallow things, and I don’t think that’s healthy at all, and it leads to resentment,” she explained. Paltrow added that she and Falchuk “really try to really articulate our feelings” when “something difficult” comes up.

“I sometimes handle it less perfectly than he does,” she confessed. “But I think having that communication and also really wanting the same things and being aligned and wanting our marriage to deepen and grow is very helpful.”

In addition to maintaining effort in her relationship, Paltrow is a big proponent of practicing self-love.

For her 50th birthday, which she celebrated in September 2022, the Contagion star shared a stunning bikini photo and opened up about aging in an essay for her lifestyle website, Goop.

The California native expressed that while she understands growing older can be daunting, life for her “seems to be getting sweeter.”

“I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change,” she wrote.

Paltrow went on to praise her body as a “map of the evidence of all the days.” She continued: “[My body is] a collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from over burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines.”