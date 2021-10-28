In need of a good laugh? Gwyneth Paltrow has your back, because her first encounter with shapewear is hands-down the best thing you’re going to see all day.

The 49-year-old Goop founder landed a lucky spot on the Skims x Fendi mailing list and before breaking into the luxury collaboration, which launched earlier this week, she decided to take her 7.7 million Instagram followers along for the wild unboxing ride.

Of course, she tapped her daughter Apple Martin for some help documenting the whole process. After all, it’s her “first” unboxing video ever. She kicks off her series by showing off the beautiful hot pink box emblazoned with the Skims and Fendi respective logos.

Upon pulling out a camel-colored bodysuit, the actress found herself a bit confused and looked to her 17-year-old daughter, who just so happens to be a style icon in her own right, to explain the purpose of the spandex suit.

“This is so you can get nice and snatched,” Apple said. The explanation clearly didn’t answer all the star’s pressing questions, as she responded: “What’s snatched?”

Thankfully, her daughter was able to give her a crash course on the “lingo,” leaving Paltrow with the knowledge that Skims will help contour, shape and smooth her figure.

Armed with the information, the wellness guru proceeded to model the long sleeve, turtleneck body suit with all the poses she could think up. “Is this gonna make me snatched,” she joked. To that, Apple comically responded: “It’s gonna snatch the house down.”

To make the whole encounter that much funnier — and prove that her vocabulary has advanced astronomically — Paltrow captioned the Instagram Stories video: “I have now learned that ‘snatched’ means that I am killing it (?).”

The Iron Man actress wasn’t the only lucky lady to land on the Skims x Fendi mailing list. Heidi Klum also got in on the action, taking to Instagram to show off the fabulous new ‘fit.

Kim Kardashian announced her latest, limited-edition collaboration, which will launch on November 9, earlier this week. The drop will feature everything from cozy Skims staples and shapewear to luxury coats and leather dresses that have a price tag of $4,200.

“The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” Kim Jones, the creative director of Fendi said in a press release. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought: let’s do something together.”