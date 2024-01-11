Your account
Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Rethinks Her Red Monochrome Look After Learning Matching Is ‘Cringe’

By
Gwyneth Paltrow Red Outfit
Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Even Gwyneth Paltrow has a hard time keeping up with what’s in and what’s out. 

Paltrow, 51, showed off her outfit of the day, which included an oversized red sweater and matching wide-leg pants, in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. In the clip, which was taken in a hallway mirror, Paltrow explained that she chose the bold shade because she learned in color therapy that “red brings warmth, strength, creativity and passion.” 

“So, going for an all red ensemble,” Paltrow continued, adding, “It doesn’t totally match, but does the job.” She accessorized with a gold necklace, oversized eyeglasses and gold rings. 

Paltrow seemed proud of her stylish creation — until she saw a New York Times Style article with the headline, “Is It Cringey to Wear Matching Sweats?” 

Gwyneth Paltrow Red Outfit
Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The title was complemented by a photo of a model from Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show wearing a red hoodie and coordinating crimson pants. The sighting prompted Paltrow to second guess her outfit. She reposted a screenshot of the article, writing over the snap, “Oh wait I just saw this. Should I change?” 

While Paltrow didn’t reveal whether she ditched the look, this wouldn’t be the first time Paltrow asked fans for advice. 

Back in August 2023, Paltrow shared a poll, taking votes on whether she should go gray or “stay blonde.” Paltrow shared the poll after a fan asked in a Q&A, “Are you growing into your natural gray hair? Which is beautiful btw.”

In a video, which accompanied the poll, Paltrow showed off the white hairs and said, “I don’t know. I’ve just been lazy over the summer. Should I? Do you guys think I should go gray or keep my highlights?”

Most recently, Paltrow showed off her silver roots at the Los Angeles premiere of The Brothers Sun — a TV series produced by her husband, Brad Falchuk — on January 4. She teamed her freshly blown-out locks with a maroon dress by Cong Tri

1251303354gwyneth_paltrow_290x206

Gwyneth Paltrow

