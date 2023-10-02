Gwyneth Paltrow shared her thoughts on ex-fiancé Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine skincare line.

“It’s good,” Paltrow, 51, said in a Sunday, October 1, interview with The New York Times. “Yeah, it’s really beautiful,” she added. Paltrow even revealed that Pitt, 59, sent her some products from the collection.

The exes dated over two decades ago with Pitt proposing to Paltrow in December 1996. The two never said “I do,” calling off the wedding six months after Pitt popped the question. Paltrow went on to marry Chris Martin — who she divorced, which they famously called a “conscious uncoupling” in 2015. She has since tied the knot with American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuck.

Pitt, for his part, was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. He then dated Angelina Jolie for nine years before the two tied the knot in 2014 and split in 2016.

Pitt broke into the beauty industry with Le Domaine, which includes a serum, cream, cleansing emulsion and more, last year. “It is not meant to be a celebrity brand,” Pitt said of the venture, which he launched in partnership with the Perrin family — the owners of Château de Beaucastel winery, Pierre-Louis Teissedre — University of Bordeaux Professor of Oenology, and Dr. Nicolas Lévy. Together, the experts created products that blend science and nature — thanks to the study of wine.

“It is an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line. When we created it with the Perrins, we agreed on the fact that we did not want a face to represent it,” Pitt explained.

According to Teissedre, both “wine and skincare are exact sciences” and after years of analyzing a number of grapes, he discovered which combinations have the greatest antioxidant properties. Through this research, the wine specialist developed GSM10 — an active ingredient that fights oxidation — a chemical reaction that takes place when a substance comes into contact with oxygen. (Prolonged oxidation contributes to the loss of collagen, wrinkles, sagging and more. Similarly, when wine is exposed to too much oxidation it is considered flawed.)

Paltrow, meanwhile, has dominated the lifestyle space for years.

She launched Goop, an online wellness destination, in September 2008. The platform offers readers advice from doctors and features beauty products and travel recommendations. The site also includes a shop that sells everything from apparel to sex toys and candles.

Paltrow made headlines in 2020 when she dropped her “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candles.

She exclusively opened up about the product to Us Weekly, sharing at the time, “You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing. I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity. … I feel like once people get past the initial shock of it, and you really start to unpack what it means and what it’s saying, it’s pretty cool.”

The whole thing started as a joke, however, when Paltrow appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in January, she said that the idea came to her after making a witty comment.

“So, it sort of started as a joke. I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘That smells like my vagina,’” she told the late-night host at the time. “And I was kidding, obviously.”