No matter the occasion, Gwyneth Paltrow has a knack for always looking chic and put together. When she attended the opening of Swarovski’s new flagship store in New York City on Tuesday, November 7, her outfit checked both of those boxes.

Paltrow, 51, wore a white strapless mid-length dress that flared slightly at the bottom. She paired the frock with white Ferragamo Eva Leather Pumps and sparkling layered crystal body jewelry that wrapped around her waist.

The actress kept her glam simple and elegant. She wore her long blonde hair straightened and down. For makeup, she sported black eyeliner, thick eyelashes and kept her skin dewy and fresh with a hint of pink blush and light pink lipstick.

The event doubled as a celebration of the collaboration between Swarovski and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims. The new collection, which features bras, bodysuits, dresses and body jewelry, debuted on Thursday, November 2.

Other celebrities in attendance included La La Anthony, Billy Porter, Emma Roberts, Ashley Graham and Jasmine Tookes.

Paltrow’s attendance at the event is no surprise considering her long-standing friendship with the reality TV star. In December 2022, Paltrow interviewed Kardashian, 43, on her “The Goop Podcast”. In the episode, the two discussed motherhood, marriage, and how Kardashian’s experiences as an adolescent molded her into the entrepreneurial force that she is today.

In an Instagram post promoting the podcast, Paltrow uploaded a sweet selfie of the two and wrote a thoughtful caption. “@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this,” she wrote. “For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it.”

Paltrow and Kardashian have a lot in common. They are both mothers; they have both gone through divorce; and they have both successfully made a name for themselves in the fashion industry — Kardashian with Skims, and Paltrow with Goop.

Just one day prior to the Swarovski x Skims event, Paltrow accepted the Innovation Award for her Goop clothing line at the CFDA awards.

“I feel really proud of the team and everything that we’ve been able to accomplish at Goop,” Paltrow told Access Hollywood ahead of accepting the award. “When you’ve worked really hard on something for a long, long time and then there are some fruits of the labor, it just feels good. It’s very validating.”