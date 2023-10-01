During Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t get enough of her courtroom style — but that wasn’t her focus in the slightest.

“I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day,” Paltrow, 51, told The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday, September 30. “And the sartorial outcome was so weird to me. That whole thing was pretty weird.”

The Oscar winner was named in a lawsuit earlier this year when retired doctor Terry Sanderson claimed she intentionally injured him during a 2016 ski collision in Park City, Utah, and sued her for $300,000. Paltrow denied the claims, filing a countersuit for $1. The trial began at the Park City District Court in March, with social media users clamoring to see new pics of her outfit choices.

Paltrow’s style — which The New York Times categorized as “obviously rich” yet “respectful of the court and the location” — included cozy sweaters, flowy skirts, tall riding boots and thick glasses. Many of the pieces were from Paltrow’s own brand, G. Label by Goop.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's Courtroom Chic Style: See Every Look From Utah Trial Courtroom chic? Gwyneth Paltrow has put on quite the fashion show while in Utah for a civil trial. The Shakespeare in Love actress, 50, has looked calm, collected and stylish while defending her name following a 2016 skiing accident. Paltrow is being sued by optometrist Terry Sanderson for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes […]

The trial’s jury reached a verdict on March 30, with Paltrow being found not liable.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” the Goop founder said in a statement after the court found that Sanderson was the sole party at fault. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Since the legal drama ended, Paltrow is trying to move forward.

“I don’t know that I’ve even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived,” she told The Times. “Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Through the Years Look back at the Country Strong star's life and loves

Paltrow is also ready to start embracing what she refers to as her “crone” years. “This very real sort of sweetness that I’m starting to feel about the back part of life,” she added, telling the outlet she wants to cook, work in her garden and become a grandmother. “It can reveal itself. … I mean, I did say to my mom [Blythe Danner] that I would do a play when I sell [Goop]. She just says I have to, and I have to keep my promise to her.”

Paltrow — who shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin — is not currently expecting her children to have babies.