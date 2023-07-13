Gwyneth Paltrow and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s respective legal battles captivated our attention, so Discovery ordered a pair of investigative documentaries.

Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland announced on Wednesday, July 12, that they ordered Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial and Peltz-Beckham vs The Wedding Planners for its Discovery+ streaming platform, per Deadline.

“We’re excited about the breadth of this latest slate of commissioned programs, across discovery+ and linear [television], which span our viewers’ most-loved genres from property, reality, and food to true crime and paranormal,” Clare Laycock, SVP Head of Content, Networks & Streaming at WBD UK & Ireland, told Deadline in a statement. “We are delighted to offer both new and returning favorites laden with high-profile talent.”

Gwyneth vs Terry will highlight the 2023 lawsuit between Paltrow, 50, and retired doctor Terry Sanderson, who alleged the actress intentionally injured him during a 2016 ski collision and sued her for $300,000 in damages. Paltrow denied his claims and filed a countersuit for $1. The trial began in March at the Park City District Court in Utah, where Paltrow’s courtroom style and testimony made headlines.

The Goop founder even laughed off the assumption that her $1 amount had been copied from her “good friend” Taylor Swift, who was awarded the same monetary prize in August 2017 after accusing DJ David Mueller of sexual assault for allegedly groping her back in 2013.

“It’s an actual dollar that I’m asking for. It’s symbolic because the damages would actually be more,” Paltrow said during her March 24 testimony.

Paltrow — who shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin — was ultimately found not liable by the jury and was awarded the $1 sum.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

While no further details about Paltrow’s doc have been revealed, Discovery+ also plans to unpack Brooklyn’s wedding planner drama ahead of his April 2022 nuptials to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Eight months after Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest child, 24, and Nicola, 28, tied the knot, her father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against two of their wedding planners. Peltz, 81, alleged that Plan Design Events cofounders Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba refused to refund him the $159,000 deposit he put down for their services after asking the family to hire another coordinator after just nine days on the job. Peltz further claimed that the event planners had overstated their abilities and expertise to organize a star-studded ceremony.

“[Nelson] has not sued anyone in 15 years but when it comes to his daughter, he will protect her always,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March of Nicola’s dad. “He is a loving father who engaged in an alleged agreement with a group that couldn’t live up to the experience they sold him – despite the issues, they were able to pull off a once-in-a-lifetime wedding for his daughter.”

Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit of their own in February, claiming that the Peltz-Beckham brood made difficult demands on short notice and communicated poorly. Nelson, wife Claudia Heffner Peltz and Nicola were all named in their filing.