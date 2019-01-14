Winter’s cooler weather and cozy clothing may make it seem like an obvious time to try a darker hair color shade, but Hailey Baldwin and Teresa Giudice both debuted pink ‘dos over the weekend that just might prove to be this season’s most unexpected tress trend.

Never one to shy away from a new hue, Mrs. Justin Bieber has rocked everything from blue to blonde, but this particular shade of bubblegum appears to be one of her favorites. The model previously rocked the pastel shade at the 2018 Met Gala in May, which served as the ultimate trendy complement to her dreamy pale blue Tommy Hilfiger dress at the high-fashion fete.

This time around, the newlywed emerged from an L.A. salon on Friday, January 11, with her once-golden colored strands a bright shade of pink. She cooly paired the new hue with a slouchy Dries Van Noten blazer, crop top, sweats, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and Ray-Ban sunnies.

Giudice, meanwhile, proved that even brunettes can get in on the trend. On Saturday, January 12, she shared on Instagram that she had decided to swap out the blonde in her ombre hair for a more colorful fade.

“Loving the rose gold hair,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned a series of pics showing off her new ‘do and thanking Giana Martino of Industry Salon for the transformation. The mom of four explained that she wanted to change up her blonde streaks without going “too dark,” so they settled on a multi-dimensional shade of that appears to be slightly peachy, purple-y or pink depending on the light.

The ladies’ color switch ups come on the heels of celeb hair guru Justine Marjan taking Ashley Tisdale’s blonde bob to bubblegum in December, and Khloe Kardashian trying out an icy rose hue thanks to the $9.99 L’Oréal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray in Pastel Pink. Her mane man Andrew Fitzsimons misted the temporary color spray on top of the Good American founder’s platinum tresses.

All of this is to say, that stars are clearly thinking pink this winter, and, whether you’re starting with a blonde or brunette base, there are plenty of ways to rock it!

