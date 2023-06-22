Hailey Bieber knew exactly who to lean on for guidance while developing her beauty brand, Rhode.

The 26-year-old model revealed in a new episode of her YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom, that Kim Kardashian lent a helping hand as she worked to bring her business to life.

“I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you,” Bieber told Kardashian, 42 — who appeared on the episode as a guest. “And I was like, ‘Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea, and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would you start?’”

Bieber explained that she wanted to grow her company “from the ground up” and knew Kardashian could shed some light on how to make it happen.

“I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, ‘Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me,’” Bieber recalled to Kardashian. “[You said], ‘I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey.’ … And that was really valuable advice for me.”

Kardashian, for her part, explained that she wanted to empower Bieber because “no one does it like you.” The TV personality told the influencer to “feel confident” in her vision.

The reality star went on to praise Bieber for her vast skincare knowledge. “I remember seeing you at church and I was testing out all of my own skin products, and you said to me, ‘What are you using? Your skin has never looked better,’” Kardashian recalled. “I was like, ‘OK, yes. I’m on the right track because you love skincare.’ You’ve always been so knowledgeable [about it]. I remember leaving there being like, ‘Hailey thinks my skin looks amazing.’ I just left feeling so confident.”

Bieber launched Rhode in June 2022, offering a Peptide Glazing Fluid, Lip Treatment, Restore Cream and more.

In the founding message, the businesswoman wrote: “Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare.” She continued, “I hope these will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated.”



Kardashian, meanwhile, unveiled SKKN by Kim in June 2022 after shutting down KKW Beauty in 2021. Kardashian said she created SKKN “so that everyone can feel confident in their skin,” providing shoppers with a collection that includes a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, oil drops and night oil — all wrapped in earth-toned color capsules.

Kardashian’s business portfolio also includes her intimates label, Skims, which made $500 million in 2022. The California native was tapped to be the cover star of Time 100’s Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue, which debuted on Tuesday, June 20. In her cover story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about the massive success of the loungewear, revealing that the company’s 2022 revenue “definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined.”