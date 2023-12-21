Hailey Bieber has a new ‘tiny baby’ tattoo.

The 27-year-old model showed off the fresh art via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 20. In the snap, Bieber zoomed in on her hand, revealing a small black ribbon on her wrist. The delicate ink looked dainty paired with her array of diamond rings and other hand and arm tattoos.

Below the ribbon, on her forearm, Bieber has June 10, 1990 — the wedding date of her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin — inked in Roman numerals. Elsewhere she has double chevrons on her right pinky (which she had done by celebrity tattooist JonBoy during Coachella in April 2017), the Bible verse John 3:30 on her right hand and a gun tattoo on the inside of her left middle finger. At the back of Bieber’s neck, she has the word “seek” written sideways plus “1996,” the year she was born, on her hip. Her collection also includes “unseen” on her back, a tiny heart at her collarbone and more.

Back in 2015, Bieber got a broken heart tattoo with pal Kendall Jenner.

Out of all of her tattoos, Bieber admitted to regretting one: the handgun. She told Elle in March 2019 that she would “never” get the design today.

“I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool.’ But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent,” she told the publication.

Hailey shares her love of ink with husband Justin Bieber, who has his own substantial collection, including a Bible verse, a depiction of Jesus Christ, angel wings and more spread across his body.

The couple, who got married in 2018, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September.

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart,” Justin, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow on September 13, giving fans an up close and personal glimpse at his life with Hailey. “I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby.”

Justin led the carousel with a snap of him and Hailey sharing a sweet kiss, following it up with a photo of the pair at a restaurant. A third picture showed the couple holding hands. The slideshow continued with blurry selfies and pics of the duo making funny faces.

“Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being,” he continued. “HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey shared a similar set of photos via her own Instagram feed, simply captioning her post, “5 ✨🤍 I love you.”

The couple initially dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before Justin rekindled his on-off romance with ex Selena Gomez. He and Gomez, 31, called it quits for good in March 2018, and Justin reconciled with Hailey three months later. News broke of their engagement in July 2018. (While fans have long suspected there was overlap in the two relationships, Hailey shut down the rumors on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022.)

Hailey and Justin said “I do” at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. One year later, Hailey and Justin held a more traditional ceremony in South Carolina, exchanging vows again in front of family and friends.